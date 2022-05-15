AP govt to credit Rythu Bharosa aid into farmers' accounts today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will press the button for disbursing Rs 7,500 crore in the first phase of financial assistance to farmers identified under YSR Rythu Bharosa for the ensuing Kharif season on Monday.

On Sunday, Agriculture department officials said, "necessary arrangements to disburse financial assistance of Rs 13,500 have been made. The financial assistance for the 2022-23 year, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN), will be credited into the bank accounts of the farmers on Monday."

The Agriculture department officials have taken the steps in line with the State government's objective to extend the financial assistance to the farmers much ahead of the ensuing Kharif season. It was decided to extend financial assistance meant to commence preparation of land for ensuing Kharif agriculture, seeds and purchase of fertilizes ahead of the Kharif season so that farmers could be prevented from depending upon private money lenders for loans to begin their agriculture activities. Earlier, the AEOs, agriculture assistance of village secretariats toured the villages and conducted awareness camps to the farmers on the guidelines for financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa. Lists of the identified beneficiary farmers have been displayed at Rythu Bharosa enters.

Accordingly, Rs 84.63 crore to 1,12,843 farmers in Guntur district, Rs 182.63 crore to 2,43,492 farmers in Palanadu district, and Rs 122.27 crore to the 1,63,692 farmers in Bapatla district will be receiving into their bank accounts under the scheme on Monday.