AP Govt to procure 45 lakh metric tonne paddy : Kodali Nani

Vijayawada: The state government has made arrangements to procure 45 lakh metric tonne (MT) paddy for the year 2020-21 and procured 13.40 lakh MT so far, said civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). Addressing media conference in Gudivada on Wednesday, the minister said the government so far procured paddy from 1.15 lakh farmers paying Rs 2,510 crore. He said the Rythu Bharosa centres were linked to paddy procurement centres and the details of 3.01 lakh farmers have been registered for the paddy procurement across the state. He said the government is paying minimum support price to farmers.

Kodali Nani said the role of middlemen was successfully eliminated in paddy procurement with the help of e-crop service portal where details of farmers, extent of land, and other details are registered. He said keeping in view of the Covid, coupons were distributed to the farmers to prevent the rush at the procurement centres. The minister informed that 1,66,814 coupons were distributed to the paddy farmers so that they could go to the procurement centres as per the time given by the officials. He said the government would pay the amount to the farmers online.

He said the procured rice will be processed and sortex rice will be distributed to the ration card holders. Giving details of procurement in 2019-20, the minister said 34,73,414 metric tones of paddy was procured and Rs 6,331.41 crore was paid to the farmers as against the 27.52 lakh MT and Rs 4838.03 crore in year 2018-19.