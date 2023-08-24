AP people elated over grand success of Chandrayaan-3

VIJAYAWADA: People of Andhra Pradesh were elated over the grand success of the Lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 and the safe landing of Vikram Lander on the surface of the moon as per the expected time of 6.04 pm on Wednesday.

Crores of Telugu people anxiously watched on TVs and mobile phones the historic mission of the landing the Vikram Lander on the South Pole of the moon.

As the final 17 minutes of the landing of Vikram was very crucial some private schools sent the children to their homes early to enable them to watch the historic Chandrayaan mission. Municipal, ZillaParishad and government schools have arranged televisions to watch the historicevent.

The students also curiously watched final moments of the landing of spacecraft and the ISRO scientists at the command control centre greeting each other on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

People all walks of life were curious since morning about the safe landing of the Vikram Lander and eagerly waited till evening to watch the live streaming of Lunar mission. Finally, people started celebrations on Wednesday evening with the successful landing of Vikram Lander on the surface of the moon at 6.04 pm.

People of all walks of life particularly students, academicians, professors, employees, traders and others were elated over the success of Chandrayaan 3. Dr Ashmitha Dash, assistant professor, Department of Physics, SRM-AP University, said the success of Chandrayaan will give big boost to the students to pursue subjects like astrophysics, astronomy, Data science, Cosmology subjects etc.

She said the success of Chandrayaan-3 was achieved due to the collaborative efforts of the ISRO, corporate houses, the Government and scientists. She said India made history by successfully landing the Lander Vikram on the South Pole of the moon and added that no other country in the world achieved it.

Students were excited to watch the mission with their teachers in the schools. Rallies were taken out in celebration of the success of Chandrayaan-3 in various parts of the State. Social media platforms were flooded with greetings and wishes on the success of Chandrayaan Mission.

The success of Chandrayaan 3 was celebrated in various districts including Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, East Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Kakinada, West Godavari, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and other districts on Wednesday evening.

In Vijayawada students of PutchalapalliSundaraiah Municipal Corporation High School in Payakapuram took out a rally. District Science officer M Hussain and other teachers participated in the rally. Similarly, rallies were conducted in other parts of the city.

In Rajamahendravaram, special arrangements were made at the VenkateswaraAnam Kala Kendra to watch on the screen, the landing of Vikram Lander on the surface of the moon. Students of various colleges and schools watched the historical event. East Godavari Incharge Collector Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.

In Guntur city, rally was conducted at Sankar vilascentre to mark the success of Chandrayaan 3. People were overjoyed with the utmost care taken by ISRO scientists for safe landing of Lander Vikram.

Leaders of all political parties have congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists on achieving the success. NTR district collector S Dilli Rao congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful landing of Vikram Lander. He said India created history with successful completion of Chandrayaan 3 mission. He wished that ISRO achieves more success in future.