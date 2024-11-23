AP to be made global sports hub

Vijayawada: Sports infrastructure will be developed on par with world class stadiums to make Andhra Pradesh a sports hub as per the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said minister for sports M Ramprasad Reddy.

Giving a statement in Legislative Assembly on Friday on new sports policy, the minister said sports will be given priority and sportspersons will be encouraged. He said the sports quota will be increased from 2 per cent to 3 per cent. Those who win Olympics and Asian Games medals will be given Group I posts and 50 per cent reservation will be provided to those who win awards in Grade-III posts.

The minister said those who win gold medals in Olympics will be awarded with Rs 7 crore as against existing Rs 75 lakh. Priority will be given for sports training facilities.

Ramprasad Reddy said the government will supply sports kits and transport facility to those participating in national events. The new sports policy will help to improve sports infrastructure with public and private partnership. He said the new policy will focus on conducting national and international sports events in the state.