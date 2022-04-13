AP to be made international tourist hub: Roja

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will be developed as international tourist hub, said minister for tourism R K Roja. Speaking to media persons after assuming office as minister of tourism, cultural and youth welfare at the Secretariat on Wednesday, she signed first file inaugurating Gandikota-Bangalore and Bangalore-Gandikota tourist bus service. She said AP has several prominent tourist destinations where developmental works were taken up. Efforts will be made to protect the interests of artistes of several fields and rural sports will be promoted, she added.

Roja said the aim of the state government is to make Andhra Pradesh as one of the preferred and attractive destinations in ease of doing business, investments and a tourist-centric state of India. Tourism is a major engine of economic growth and important source of employment generation as well as foreign exchange earnings. It has great potential to create large scale employment of diverse kind, from the most unskilled to the most specialised. Andhra Pradesh is a land of abundant tourism potential.

The state is blessed with 974 km coastline, the country's second longest after Gujarat, perennial rivers, scenic backwaters, hills and forests, ancient temples and Buddhist sites, and has a vibrant and rich culture and heritage, she explained. Special chief secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava extended greeting to the minister. APTDC chairman, SAAP chairman, additional secretary, joint secretary, ED of APTDC, CEO, culture, director, youth affairs and other officials were present on the occasion.