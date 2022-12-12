AP to host baseball senior nationals in Vijayawada next year

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association chairman Sagi Krishna Vaibhav said that the State association has decided to conduct Baseball senior nationals for men and women in Vijayawada next year. About 35 men and women teams are likely to participate in the event across the country, he added.

The Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association general body meeting was held on Sunday in Hyderabad, which was chaired by Association president Gudivada Rama Rao and the meeting unanimously elected Krishna Vaibhav as chairman.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Vaibhav said that Baseball has a good craze among youth and he would strive for the development of the game in the state.

Earlier, AP conducted two national tournaments in the combined Krishna district, one at Gudivada and the second was at Machilipatnam, he said.

Due to various reasons, the then Baseball federation was suspended by the court and the present federation has been constituted newly and established, he added.

Vice-president MV Satya Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association secretary T Tulasi Rao, Telangana State president Gopi Krishna, joint secretary CV Pratap, combined AP women's team former captain Kishory, Federation referee T Sri Latha and senior Physical Director Y Murali participated.