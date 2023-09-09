AP tops in export of fish products: Minister Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram: Seafood festival is being organised across the State to increase the consumption of fish products in Andhra Pradesh, stated Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha. She inaugurated the fourth Aqua and Seafood Festival at Manjeera Convention Centre here on Friday.

The programme was organised under the auspices of AP Fisheries Department in collaboration with Bhumi Organics. The Minister, people’s representatives and officials inspected various stalls set up on fish products.

Later speaking at a meeting held on this occasion, Minister Vanitha said that our State is in first place in the country in foreign exports of fish products. She said that fish production is high in AP, but consumption is low due to lack of awareness. People should increase the consumption of aqua products and domestic marketing should be developed in this regard, she noted. The government intends to further promote the brand Fish Andhra through Aqua-Sea Food Festival, which will be held for three days till September 10, she informed.

The Minister said that fish is a healthy food and is rich in vitamin E and calcium. The purpose of this festival is to bring forward entrepreneurs and create more awareness among consumers. By providing Fish Andhra outlets and mobile vehicles on subsidy, families dependent on the respective sectors are being supported. She said the government will work for the development of Aqua sector. Consumption of seafood like fish, prawns and crabs should increase locally. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that it is possible to maintain health by consuming more fish than meat.

DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, AP Khadi Board Chairperson Pilli Nirmala, Bhumi Organics Representative Raghuram, Marine JD VV Rao, Fisheries Department Officers V Krishna Rao, and Lal Mohammed were present.