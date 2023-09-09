Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 09 September, 2023
- Chandrababu arrest: Lokesh protest in Konaseema as police stops him from going to Nandyal
- Jana Sena, BJP condemn arrest of Naidu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 9 September, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on September 9 2023
- New Delhi: Manmohan Singh, H D Deve Gowda to skip G20 due to health reasons
- No political influence in Chandrababu arrest: Sajjala
- CPI Condemned the arrest of TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu
- Live Updates : TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
- New Delhi: Man arrested for hoax alert on G20 Summit
Just In
AP tops in export of fish products: Minister Vanitha
Says fish production is high in AP, but consumption is low due to lack of awareness
Rajamahendravaram: Seafood festival is being organised across the State to increase the consumption of fish products in Andhra Pradesh, stated Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha. She inaugurated the fourth Aqua and Seafood Festival at Manjeera Convention Centre here on Friday.
The programme was organised under the auspices of AP Fisheries Department in collaboration with Bhumi Organics. The Minister, people’s representatives and officials inspected various stalls set up on fish products.
Later speaking at a meeting held on this occasion, Minister Vanitha said that our State is in first place in the country in foreign exports of fish products. She said that fish production is high in AP, but consumption is low due to lack of awareness. People should increase the consumption of aqua products and domestic marketing should be developed in this regard, she noted. The government intends to further promote the brand Fish Andhra through Aqua-Sea Food Festival, which will be held for three days till September 10, she informed.
The Minister said that fish is a healthy food and is rich in vitamin E and calcium. The purpose of this festival is to bring forward entrepreneurs and create more awareness among consumers. By providing Fish Andhra outlets and mobile vehicles on subsidy, families dependent on the respective sectors are being supported. She said the government will work for the development of Aqua sector. Consumption of seafood like fish, prawns and crabs should increase locally. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that it is possible to maintain health by consuming more fish than meat.
DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, AP Khadi Board Chairperson Pilli Nirmala, Bhumi Organics Representative Raghuram, Marine JD VV Rao, Fisheries Department Officers V Krishna Rao, and Lal Mohammed were present.