Applications invited for Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam

Vijayawada: NTR District Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer B Vijaya Bharathi invited applications to get the benefits from the newly introduced scheme ‘Jagananna Civil Services Protsahakam from eligible persons of social, educationally and economically weaker and backward sections who qualified in the Prelims and Mains examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.



In a press release here on Sunday, she said that the state government has introduced this new scheme for providing financial assistance as a cash incentive to the aspirants. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1 lakh cash incentive would be given to those who qualify in the Civils Preliminary Examinations, she said. Also, a Rs 50,000 cash incentive would be given to those who qualify in the Mains Examinations, she added.

Further, she stated that now applications are invited for the cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh from the candidates, who qualified in the Preliminary Examination conducted in 2023. Eligible candidates should register and fill out the online application through the web link provided at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in portal, she said. For registering the applications in the portal, the last date will be November 4, she explained.