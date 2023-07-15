Assigned Lands: State govt provides ownership rights to 15.21 Lakh farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the State government provided ownership rights to those who were in possession of assigned lands for the last 20 years.

He said around 15.21 lakh farmers will derive benefit with the decision of the State government. He said 33,29,000 acres of assigned land was distributed earlier, and after Independence assigned land was distributed to 19,21,000 farmers. Of them at present 15,21000 farmers will derive the benefit with the government’s decision.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat here on Friday, the Minister said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government provided ownership rights to assigned land owners. He said the move will contribute 2 per cent growth to the GDP.

Anyone purchasing or forcefully taking possession of assigned lands will not be permitted and people should bring such incidents to the notice of the Revenue Department, the Minister said.

Dharmana said that the State government brought several reforms on lands through resurvey of lands. He said as a result of the resurvey, several land litigations were resolved. He said after taking up resurvey of lands, 19 lakh mutations took place. In addition, the State government also benefited farmers by removing 2.2 lakh dotted lands from 22-A list. He said pattas were distributed for 33,428 acres of dotted lands.

The Revenue Minister said the State government also stabilised 9,600 acres of island lands and distributed pattas. The Minister pointed out that the land resurvey has been taken up in Andhra Pradesh only.