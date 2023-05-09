Atchennaidu inaugurates party central constituency office in Vijayawada

TDP state president K Atchennaidu inaugurated the party central constituency office at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Central aspirant Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Vijayawada Parliamentary Constituency aspirant Kesinani Sivanath and others were also seen.



TDP State President Atchennaidu expressed his anger that when the farmers complained that the crops were damaged due to rains, the ministers have ill spoked against them.



Stating that it is necessary to make Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister for the future of the state, he called on the cadre to be ready to work whenever the elections come. Atchennaidu lashed out that not a single officer went to visit the farmers.