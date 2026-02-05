BEE urges states to fast-track global tech for energy efficiency

Vijayawada: Reinforcing India’s commitment to sustainable development, affordable energy access, and climate action, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Union ministry of power, called upon state designated agencies (SDAs) to fast-track the adoption of advanced global technologies to enhance energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Addressing delegates at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa, newly-appointed BEE director general Krushna Chandra Panigrahy spoke of the strong outcomes of the National Energy Efficiency Policy.

He said India achieved record electricity savings of 321.39 billion units during 2023–24, translating into monetary savings exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore. The performance also included conservation of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent of energy and a reduction of 321.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions—among the highest achievements in recent years.

Panigrahy urged SDAs to strictly implement existing time-bound action plans to accelerate energy-efficient practices across sectors, stressing their role in sustainable economic growth, employment generation, and climate change mitigation.

He called for special focus on deploying sustainable global technologies in the industrial, agriculture, buildings, and transport sectors to ease pressure on power grids and support the clean energy transition.

During his visit to the BEE and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Arena at the ministry of power pavilion, Panigrahy reviewed emerging solutions such as heat pumps and geothermal technologies, reaffirming EESL’s commitment to delivering affordable and scalable energy-efficient solutions.

He commended states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Odisha for their proactive efforts in scaling up energy efficiency.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s landmark MoU with EESL under the PMAY scheme, he said the initiative enables access to BEE star-rated appliances, helping households reduce energy consumption and electricity bills while strengthening Centre-State cooperation in climate action.