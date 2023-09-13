Live
Just In
BJP complains to cyber police on fake letter
Highlights
Vijayawada: BJP leaders lodged a complaint to the Vijayawada cyber police on the circulation of a fake letter in the name of the BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari recently.
BJP legal cell leader Venna Hemanth and others lodged a complaint with the cyber police on Tuesday.
A fake letter with the name of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari was circulated in the social media that BJP extended support for the State bandh on September 11 given by the TDP following the arrest of TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development scam case. The BJP leaders subsequently clarified that the party has not given any statement on the bandh and that a fake letter was in circulation.
