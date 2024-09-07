Budameru floodwater enters colonies in Singh Nagar again

Vijayawada:Budameru floodwater entered dozens of colonies once again in Vijayawada causing panic and dismay on Friday. Ajit Singh Nagar and scores of colonies got floodwater as the third breach closing work was not completed.

The Indian Army swung into action and closed two breaches of 50 meters and 60 meters. The third breach closing works are underway at Shanti Nagar in Ibrahimpatnam. With the closure of 100 meters breach, there is a possibility of halting inundation in Ajit Singh Nagar area.

AP Transco restored power supply in some colonies on Thursday and stopped power supply to flood-hit colonies on Friday as floodwates re-entered some colonies. Nearly two feet of water entered the colonies causing dismay and embarrassment.

Floodwater receded from more than 80 per cent of the colonies on Thursday and people felt that normalcy would be restored on Friday and Saturday. But normal to heavy rains reported on Wednesday and Thursday resulted in flooding again on Friday. Still hundreds of families are leaving the colonies due to no power supply and no water supply.

A large number of people are still staying at their relatives’ houses, hotels and other places.

On the other hand, food supplies to the flood victims declined on Friday.

The State government started supply of ration which consists of rice, sugar, cooking oil, potatoes, onions and pulses.

The food packing was held at the Government College of Music and Dance and several hundred trucks were loaded on Friday for distribution of ration to the flood victims. People are continuing cleaning works in some colonies and sanitation workers are also busy taking part in cleaning work.