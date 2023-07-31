Call to defeat BJP-RSS-NDA alliance

Vijayawada: A massive protest will be organized in December at Delhi against the BJP-led Central Government’s anti-public policies, informed Samyuktha Kisan Morcha (SKM) national leaders. As part of preparations for the next phase of agitation, a call given by the SKM, the APRSSS organised a first of its kind state-level seminar at the Siddhartha Academy here on Sunday. Many farmers, and workers across the state thronged to Vijayawada to participate in this seminar. Top leaders of the SKM participated and alleged that the Central government did not implement assurances given by Prime Minister Modi when the SKM called off 13-month-long agitation against three-black Agricultural Acts. They said that BJP, RSS and NDA alliance parties must be defeated for implementing anti-people and anti-farmer policies.

Speaking on the occasion, All India Kisan Sabha Vice-President and former MP Hannan Mollah said that the second phase of agitation demanding for implementation of seven assurances given by PM Modi would be organized from November 28 at all 30 states’ headquarters. For that, the SKM is planning to gather thousands of farmers and workers to oppose the central governments’ corporate policies, he added.

Meanwhile, he said on August 9, to mark the Quit India Movement, peasants and workers will jointly organise ‘Quit Corporates’. Similarly, on August 15, to mark Independence Day a new type of protest will be organised and explain future challenges, if the Modi government may not step down, he added.

Social Activist Medha Patkar made serious allegations against the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP for cheating farmers after taking lands under land pooling and not paying compensation to them. All India Kisan Congress Chairman and MLA Sukhapal Singh Khaira and others spoke.