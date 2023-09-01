  • Menu
CBI court gives nod for CM, Vijayasai’s foreign trips

CBI court gives nod for CM, Vijayasai’s foreign trips
YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy 

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI court on Thursday gave green signal for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V Vijayasai Reddy to proceed abroad.

It may be noted that the Chief Minister filed a petition in the CBI court seeking permission to proceed to UK from September 2 to 12 to meet his daughters. After completion of hearing, the CBI court gave permission to the Chief Minister to proceed to UK. Meanwhile, the CBI court also gave permission to Vijayasai Reddy to proceed to UK, US, Germany, Dubai and Singapore for AP government’s MoUs with various universities. The CBI court gave permission to Vijayasai Reddy to proceed abroad for 30 days.

