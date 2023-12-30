Centre committed to build healthy India said Mansukh Mandaviya

Vijayawada : The Government of India is committed to build a healthy and modern India by providing quality medical care to people living in the remote villages, said Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

He laid foundation stone for constructing critical care blocks at Vijayawada and Anakapalli each at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission here on Friday. He also laid foundation stone for bio-safety levlel-3 laboratory to be built at a cost of Rs 30 crore at the Old Government General Hospital here. He inaugurated seven integrated primary health laboratories in West Godavari, Prakasam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Krishna, Annamayya and Srikakulam districts each at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

State minister for health Vidadala Rajini, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, Anakapalli MP Dr B Venkata Satyavati, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Union health joint secretary P Ashok Babu, special chief secretary MT Krishna Babu, health commissioner J Nivas, APMSIDC MD D Muralidhar Reddy, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao also participated.

After lighting the traditional lamp, the Union minister said that the Modi administration has been striving hard for developing the health sector through Ayushman Bharat which has been providing health security to several crores of people across the country.

The Union minister said that 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been providing primary health to people across the country where 10 types of tests would be conducted before referring the patients to specialty hospitals. During the last nine years, the number of medical colleges has reached 707 as against the earlier 350. Likewise, the number of medical seats have gone to 1.07 lakh as against the earlier 54,000.

Critical care blocks are being constructed keeping in view the epidemic of Covid19. Medical Education director Dr DSVL Narasimham, sub collector Aditi Singh, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, GGH superintendent Dr D Venkatesh and others participated.