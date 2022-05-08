Chandrababu Naidu desperate for alliances: Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu tried to mobilise people for his meetings to increase his political graph which is on decline and to revitalise the party.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Rambabu referred to the challenge of Naidu that he would quit politics if it is proved that any other state had higher power tariff than Andhra Pradesh and said Karnataka is collecting higher power tariff than Andhra Pradesh and RTC prices are higher in Maharashtra compared to Andhra Pradesh, questioning whether Naidu would quit politics.

The minister flayed the former chief minister for his remarks on anti-incumbency on the state government and said there is no anti incumbency and no one is ready to revolt against the state government. He said Naidu is making comments on alliance with other parties for elections as TDP doesn't have courage to go alone in next elections and added that Jana Sena is also ready to form an alliance with TDP.

The minister said the TDP chief has been propagating false information on taxes imposed by the state government as he was unable to digest the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and questioned if he had run the state during the previous government without imposing taxes. Referring to Polavarm irrigation project, the minister said it was the previous TDP government which couldn't fulfil its promise of completing Polavaram project by 2019.

He said the diaphragm wall of the project was damaged due to faulty planning and execution of the project by the TDP government and slammed TDP for blaming the state government.