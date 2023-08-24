Chandrayaan-3 success celebrated in Guntur city

Guntur: Guntur Zilla Parishad chairperson Henry Christina, along with the officials and employees, celebrated Chandrayaan-3 success and soft landing on the moon, at ZP council hall in Guntur city on Wednesday.

She said that success of Chandrayaan-3 will be useful for space research and a milestone in the field of space research. She congratulated ISRO scientists for their hard work and success of Chandrayaan-3 which brought global name and fame to the country.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said dreams of all the Indians came true with the successful landing of a spacecraft on the moon’s South Pole on Wednesday. He expressed happiness and said it is a world record and attributed the credit to the ISRO scientists who did hard work for launching the spacecraft. He congratulated the ISRO scientists.

Similarly, students of various schools celebrated Chandrayaan-3 success at their schools with the Indian flags. They conveyed greetings to the ISRO scientists.