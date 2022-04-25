CM meets HC CJ, discusses agenda for Delhi meeting

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra at the State Guest House here on Monday and discussed on the agenda of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices meeting to be held in Delhi on April 30.

The scheduled meeting of CMs and CJs will discuss on the progress of implementation of decisions taken during CMs and CJs meeting held on April 4, 2016, pending cases, development of infrastructure in courts, e-courts and filling up of vacancies in courts.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with the High Court chief justice on the issues to be raised by the State government.

High Court officials and officials of State government participated in the meeting.