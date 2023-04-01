Vijayawada: CM to launch family doctor scheme on April 6

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the family doctor scheme aimed at taking medical services to the doorstep of people on April 6, health minister Vidadala Rajini said on Saturday. The scheme which was supposed to be launched on March 15 will now be unveiled in Chilakaluripeta constituency, where the health minister reviewed the arrangements at Lingamguntla.





"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will officially launch family doctor scheme on April 6," Rajini said in a statement. As part of the family doctor pilot project, the state health department has so far extended nearly 46 lakh medical services to the people in the state. Earlier, the health department said that it had appointed doctors in 1,149 primary health centres (PHCs).





In the event of long-term leave of these doctors, doctors from PHCs will be used and necessary additional appointments have also been made. As many as four additional doctors have been hired in every district for this purpose while an additional doctor has been hired for every six to seven PHCs to cover short term leaves, resulting in a reserve of 175 doctors at the State level. (PTI)



