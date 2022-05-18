CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to flag off mobile veterinary clinics tomorrow

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinics on May 19.

Mobile veterinary ambulatory clinic (MAVC) is like 108 ambulances that come and serve in a matter of minutes with a single phone call in case of any minor mishap. The 340 clinics will have the state-of-the-art facilities for livestock health care to serve the cattle as well.

The Veterinary Telemedicine Facility is being established with the toll free number 1962 to make the state number one in the country in the livestock sector, to make animal husbandry more profitable and to provide better veterinary services closer to the veterinarians.

In the first phase under YSR mobile veterinary medical services, 175 mobile veterinary clinics vehicles will be allotted for each Assembly constituency. In the second phase 165 vehicles will be pressed into service at a cost of Rs 134.74 crore to render veterinary medical services at village level.

The mobile veterinary clinics will help to monitor the health of cattle and to increase dairy production by providing timely medical assistance.