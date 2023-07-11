Congress to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: APCC president Gidigu Rudra Raju said on Monday that the Congress leaders will stage a ‘Mouna Satyagraha’ at the Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday protesting against the policies being adopted by the BJP and the RSS in the country.

He said senior Congress leaders will take part in the Mouna Satyagraha and protest against the harassment of senior Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi by registering cases against him.

Rudra Raju said Rahul Gandhi was the only leader in the country who has the courage to expose the anti-people’s policies being pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government has been harassing Rahul Gandhi as he demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged Adani scam in the country.

He said Rahul Gandhi had opposed the pro-corporate policies of the BJP government and subsequently the ruling party at the Centre had initiated measures for the disqualification of the former AICC chief from the Lok Sabha.

Rudra Raju wondered why the BJP government had failed to respond to the demand of Rahul Gandhi to conduct a JPC probe into the Adani scam. The APCC president alleged that the Centre was preventing Rahul Gandhi from getting relief from the court cases.

He said the BJP government was nursing grudge against the family of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation.

PCC working president Sunkara Padmasri, State legal cell chairman Gurnadam, city congress president Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao, Krishna District Congress Committee president Tantia Kumari and other leaders were present at the press conference.