Contrasting security at ZPTC, MPTC nomination centres

Vijayawada: The contrasting security arrangements made by the police at the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) nomination centres in Vijayawada have triggered a debate, with candidates and political leaders questioning the restrictions imposed on public movement near the Vijayawada Rural Mandal Parishad office.

The NTR district administration has set up the Returning Officer’s office for the 16 ZPTC constituencies at the newly established Zilla Parishad meeting hall on the Panchayat Raj premises, adjacent to the Joint Collector’s office on Mahatma Gandhi Road, popularly known as Bandar Road. As the newly constituted NTR district comprises 16 rural mandals, this is the first election to the NTR Zilla Parishad.

At the ZPTC nomination centre, Suryaraopet police made security arrangements while allowing regular traffic to continue on Bandar Road, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares. Candidates arriving from different mandals with their supporters were provided space along the roadside for parking, while supporters were allowed to wait on the footpath.

Despite the presence of several key government offices in the vicinity, including the Collectorate, Joint Collector’s office, and the Engineer-in-Chief’s office of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department, traffic movement on Bandar Road remained largely unaffected.

In contrast, the security arrangements near the Vijayawada Rural Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) drew criticism from candidates and political leaders. Citing clashes in the Rayalaseema region, Governorpet police erected barricades around the office and closed routes connecting Gandhi Nagar, Challapalli Bungalow and Lenin Centre, restricting the movement of vehicles and the public.

The restrictions reportedly affected two-wheelers and even APSRTC buses, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters travelling towards the railway station, Nuzvid and other areas. Candidates and political party leaders, including those from the TDP, BJP and YSRCP, alleged that the restrictions were excessive. Media personnel also complained that they were not allowed access to the nomination centre.