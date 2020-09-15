X
Coronavirus claims life of Chillakallu SI

Coronavirus has claimed the life of another police staffer in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Covid-19 has claimed the life of another police staffer in Krishna district.

A Durga Rao, Sub-Inspector of Police, Chillakallu village in Krishna district, breathed his last on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vijayawada.

He was admitted to the hospital located at Kanuru on September 6 after testing positive for the deadly virus. Durga Rao (35) had suffered from typhoid before he contracted Covid-19.

Durga Rao was earlier sent to Chillakallu police station from Vijayawada police station on deputation as the SI of Chillakallu V Venkateswara Rao was infected with Covid and was undergoing treatment.

Venkateswara Rao recovered from the virus. Unfortunately, Durga Rao has lost his life. Recently, a 32-year-old cop died due to coronavirus in Pedana.

