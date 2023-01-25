CS invites KS Jawahar Reddy Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for Republic Day celebrations

Vijayawada (NTR District): Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and invited him to participate as the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26 and inspect the parade and deliver his message to the people of the State.

Earlier, on his arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Secretary was welcomed by Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia. Chief Secretary Dr Jawahar Reddy has briefed the Governor on various police battalions participating in the parade and the tableaux to be presented by various departments, showcasing implementation of various welfare schemes and development programmes in the State.

Joint Secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash and Deputy Secretary Narayanaswamy were also present on the occasion.