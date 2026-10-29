Cyclone Arnab disrupts life in Krishna, NTR districts

Vijayawada: Cyclone Arnab battered Krishna and NTR districts with heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, damaging standing crops, uprooting trees and disrupting normal life. Machilipatnam and Vijayawada witnessed widespread waterlogging, while power outages left several localities without electricity. According to preliminary Agriculture Department reports, crops were inundated across 35,789 hectares in the two districts, with paddy accounting for the bulk of the affected area.

Krishna district recorded an average rainfall of 68.7 mm, according to district figures. Coastal mandals bore the brunt of the downpour, with Machilipatnam North and South recording 112.6 mm each, followed by Nagayalanka (108.8 mm), Pedana (103.2 mm) and Guduru (102.2 mm). Avanigadda received 97.4 mm, Challapalli 88.4 mm, Pamarru 68.6 mm and Ghantasala 68.2 mm, while Bapulapadu recorded 26.2 mm. In Venugopalapuram village of Koduru mandal in Avanigadda constituency, incessant rain and strong winds since Tuesday night inundated roads and uprooted large trees, obstructing traffic.

In Machilipatnam, rainwater flooded several roads and the RTC bus stand, while fallen trees further disrupted traffic and daily activities. According to the Agriculture Department’s preliminary report, crops were affected across 35,273 hectares in Krishna district. Paddy accounted for 34,864 hectares, followed by blackgram (358 hectares), sugarcane (25 hectares), groundnut (23 hectares) and sesamum (three hectares). Minister Kollu Ravindra visited affected areas in Krishna district and alerted officials to take immediate measures to clear waterlogging and restore normalcy.

In NTR district, Vijayawada city experienced widespread waterlogging, with knee-deep rainwater accumulating on several roads. Low Bridge, Kaleswara Rao Market, Krishnalanka, Benz Circle, Eluru Road, Gunadala, Mogalrajapuram, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road and Nirmala High School Road were among the affected areas.

The district recorded a cumulative rainfall of 945 mm, according to the figures provided. Several localities also faced power disruptions, adding to residents’ hardship. Heavy rains caused paddy crops to lodge in several areas.

The Agriculture Department’s preliminary report put the inundated crop area at 516 hectares, affecting 738 farmers in 14 villages across four mandals.