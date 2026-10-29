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Cyclone batters Krishna district
Machilipatnam: Cyclone Arnab’s impact triggered heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across Krishna district on Wednesday, inundating roads, uprooting trees and hoardings, and disrupting normal life in several coastal mandals. Koduru recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 165.8 mm, according to the mandal-wise rainfall report.
The district received an average rainfall of 68.7 mm, with a cumulative total of 1,787.4 mm. Coastal mandals bore the brunt of the downpour, with Machilipatnam North and Machilipatnam South each recording 112.6 mm, followed by Nagayalanka at 108.8 mm, Pedana at 103.2 mm and Guduru at 102.2 mm. Avanigadda recorded 97.4 mm, Challapalli 88.4 mm, Pamarru 68.6 mm and Ghantasala 68.2 mm. Bapulapadu registered the lowest rainfall at 26.2 mm.
The situation was particularly alarming in Venugopalapuram village of Koduru mandal in the Avanigadda constituency, where incessant rain since Tuesday night and powerful winds left roads waterlogged and brought down large trees across roads.
Villagers expressed fears of a situation similar to the devastating 1977 cyclone. Their concerns were compounded by difficulties in accessing routes out of the village. A bridge near Lingannakodu on the Ullipalem side was reportedly damaged, while the road towards Salempalem was unavailable, leaving residents facing serious connectivity problems.
Meanwhile, Minister Kollu Ravindra held a teleconference with district collector DK Balaji, the Revenue
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