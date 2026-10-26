Dasara Navarathri celebrated in Nigeria

Vijayawada: The ten-day Dasara Navarathri celebrations ended on a grand note at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Palmgrove Estate, Ilupeju, Lagos, temple committee members said. The Telugu community in Nigeria, which maintains the temple, conducted the festival along with the Hindu Mandir Foundation.

The festival began on Sunday, October 11. Chief priest Narayanam Muralimohanakrishna Bhattar led the rituals and daily prayers. Temple committee chairman PS Balu and vice-chairman Srinivas Pilla guided the arrangements. General secretary Jayshree Saiprakash, organising secretary Sirisha Yoganand, and finance secretary Nara Venkat Krishna handled coordination. Committee members Yoganand and Deepti, along with devotees Rajesh Nandam and Nagaveni Avvaru, also took part.

Devotees recited Lalitha Sahasranamam every morning from 10.30 am to 12 noon. Every evening from 5 pm to 7 pm, the temple held Grama Pradakshana and Unjal Seva, chanting Vishnu Sahasranamam, Govinda Namalu, and Hanuman Chalisa. Each evening ended with Aarti and Mahaprasadam. The temple held a Saraswati Puja on Friday evening. On Saturday, the temple conducted a special Abhishekam and Aarti from 8 am to 12 noon, followed by Mahaprasadam. On Sunday, the temple held the Laksha Kumkumarchana Puja from 9 am to 1 pm in five batches, with a 45-minute gap between batches. The Vadi Biyam Puja was held on Monday morning along with Lalitha Sahasranama Parayanam. The festival ended with the final Unjal Seva. The community also celebrated Bathukamma. Women, men and children brought different kinds of flowers, decorated the deities and sang traditional Bathukamma songs. Devotees followed a dress code during the processions. Men wore dhotis and shirts, while women wore sarees.