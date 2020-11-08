DGP orders probe into suicide of family in Kurnool district

Vijayawada: Director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Saturday ordered a detailed inquiry into the suicide of a family in Kurnool district recently due to the alleged harassment of police and a local gold trader. In the tragic incident, auto-rikshaw driver Abdul Salam, 45, his wife Nurjahan, 40, son Kalandhar 10, and daughter Salma, 14, committed suicide by jumping before a running goods train in Nandyala in Kurnool district due to the alleged harassment by the local police in a gold theft case. Before committing the suicide, the family released a selfie video in which they said they were not involved in the theft case and they were committing suicide due to the harassment of the Nandyala police and gold shop owner.

The DGP has decided to appoint a team with three IPS officers to investigate the allegations levelled against Nandayala circle-inspector Somasekhar Reddy, who had been facing allegations of harassing the Salam. Salam used to work in a gold shop and lost his job after some gold theft incident. Later, he was eking out a living by driving auto-rikshaw. However, the family of Salam pleaded their innocence in gold theft several times but the local police reportedly harassed them to confess to the crime. Unable to bear with the pressure, Salam along with wife and two children ended his life by jumping before the train on November 4. The incident sparked protests from Muslim organisations, who demanded a detailed probe into the allegations of harassment by police and gold merchant.

Muslim Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi president Farukh Shubli on Saturday met the DGP and narrated the incidents that led to the suicide of the Salam family. Responding to it, the DGP directed the Ravi Sankar, ADG, law and order, to conduct a probe and appoint a team with three IPS officers. The three-member team will be sent to Nandyala very soon to probe the incident.