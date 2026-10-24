Dinakar predicts sweeping victory for NDA parties

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Lanka Dinakar declared that the “Double-Engine Government” under PM Narendra Modi, CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is accelerating comprehensive rural and urban development across the state.

Confident in the coalition’s momentum, he predicted a sweeping victory in over 90 per cent of upcoming local body seats while criticising the YSRCP and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for past fund diversion and alleged political violence.

Highlighting major urban transformations, Dinakar revealed that Rs 927 crore has been utilised for Vijayawada’s civic infrastructure over the past two years, backed by an additional Rs 4,309 crore master plan for water supply, sewage, and drainage. Statewide, ongoing and proposed urban infrastructure projects have reached Rs 51,000 crore—including Rs 7,649 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model and Rs 10,251 crore under Central AMRUT 2.0 funding—advancing the vision of Swarna Andhra @2047.