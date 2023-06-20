Discuss, debate, decide and support Jana Sena- Pawan tells Muslims

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan appealed to muslim community not to think that anyone who has alliance with BJP as anti muslims.

He said with this thought they voted for YSRCP and Jaganmohan Reddy last time. He said that thinking is wrong. He said Jana Sena does not believe in minority or majority concept. He said he does not believe in using muslim minorities as vote bank. He said he respects all communities and is a person who would react if any harm is done to them anytime.

He said during last elections too, Jana Sena gave tickets to muslim candidates. If you people trust me and support me, I assure to be with you and stand by you. Think, discuss, debate and then decide whether or not to support Jana Sena he added.