Door-to-door survey ordered in Covid-hit town of Krishna

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz on Wednesday instructed the survey teams to conduct door-to-door survey in Jaggaiahpet town as 40 Covid-19 cases were reported recently in the town.

Collector Imtiaz along with the Jaggaiahpet MLA SamineniUdayabhanu conducted a review meeting with the Health Department officials at the health centre in Jaggaiahpet and enquired about the Covid-19 cases and treatment provided to the patients.

Addressing the review meeting, the Collector said that the district administration is providing Covid-19 vaccine to co-morbid patients in the age group of 45 to 49 years and senior citizens over 60 years. He said that so far one lakh Covid-19 vaccine shots were given to people.

Referring to the Covid-19 cases, he said that till February single digit cases were registered in the district and the cases are gradually increasing in March. He added that people must be cautious with the increasing Covid-19 cases and added that 40 cases were registered in Jaggaiahpet against the total 100 cases recorded in the district in recent days.

The Collector said that the district administration is conducting teleconference and video conference with the Medical and Health Department officials regularly and been alerting them to provide Covid-19 jabs to the people and create awareness on taking vaccine.

He said that there is need to prevent the Covid-19 second wave in the district. The Collector said the district administration has arranged Covid-19 vaccination centres in all mandals and appealed to the people to take jabs. He made it clear the vaccination is safe and there will be no health complications will develop due to the vaccine.

Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu felt there that there was need to create more awareness among people on vaccine and preventing the spread of Covid-19. He said that people should follow Covid-19 guidelines and Medical and Health department must educate people to take Covid-19 vaccine shots.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini, Municipal Commissioner Subhash Chandrabose and other officials attended the meeting.