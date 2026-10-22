Drones to monitor traffic amid Bhavani devotee rush

Vijayawada: The city traffic police have stepped up measures to regulate traffic and prevent congestion in the city in view of large influx of Bhavani Deeksha devotees arriving from various parts of the State to visit Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri.

As thousands of devotees are travelling to the temple by buses, cars and other vehicles, the police are deploying technology-based solutions including drone cameras to monitor traffic conditions and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Measures are being implemented under the directions of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and under the supervision of Traffic DCP Sheikh Shareena Begum. The action plan focuses on traffic regulation, parking management and monitoring vehicle movement at key locations.

Traffic police will use drone cameras, subject to necessary permissions, to monitor major roads, junctions and areas witnessing heavy bus movement. The surveillance will help officials identify congestion-prone stretches in advance and alert traffic personnel deployed at the affected locations.

Based on the situation, traffic diversions will be introduced wherever necessary to ease congestion and facilitate the movement of vehicles.

Special attention is being given to ensuring that buses carrying Bhavani devotees are parked only in designated parking areas. Police will monitor bus parking to prevent vehicles from being stopped along major roads and obstructing traffic.

If parking areas become overcrowded, vehicles will be diverted to alternative parking locations in coordination with the personnel concerned.