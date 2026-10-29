Durga temple steps up safety measures

Vijayawada: In view of the cyclone threat and forecast of heavy rains, the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada authorities have stepped up precautionary measures to ensure the safety of devotees visiting Indrakeeladri. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, accompanied by engineering officials Rama and Ashok Kumar, conducted a field inspection of key locations along the Indrakeeladri Ghat Road on Wednesday.

The team inspected Om Turning, the ghat road stretch and the toll gate, focusing on the drainage system designed to carry rainwater down the hill. The officials also closely examined a vulnerable stretch where a landslide had occurred before the Dasara festivities.

They were instructed to identify other locations susceptible to rock falls during heavy rains and take necessary preventive and protective measures. He instructed the electrical wing to keep backup generators ready to deal with possible power interruptions caused by strong winds and ensure that electrical faults were rectified promptly.