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Durga temple steps up safety measures

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A team inspects Om Turning, the ghat road stretch and the toll gate, focusing on the drainage system designed to carry rainwater down the hill

Temple EO VK Seena Naik, along with other officials, inspecting the Indrakeeladri Ghat Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday
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Temple EO VK Seena Naik, along with other officials, inspecting the Indrakeeladri Ghat Road in Vijayawada on Wednesday

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Vijayawada: In view of the cyclone threat and forecast of heavy rains, the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada authorities have stepped up precautionary measures to ensure the safety of devotees visiting Indrakeeladri. Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, accompanied by engineering officials Rama and Ashok Kumar, conducted a field inspection of key locations along the Indrakeeladri Ghat Road on Wednesday.

The team inspected Om Turning, the ghat road stretch and the toll gate, focusing on the drainage system designed to carry rainwater down the hill. The officials also closely examined a vulnerable stretch where a landslide had occurred before the Dasara festivities.

They were instructed to identify other locations susceptible to rock falls during heavy rains and take necessary preventive and protective measures. He instructed the electrical wing to keep backup generators ready to deal with possible power interruptions caused by strong winds and ensure that electrical faults were rectified promptly.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
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Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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VK Seena NaikIndrakeeladri Ghat RoadVijayawada Durga TempleLandslide Precaution IndrakeeladriCyclone Safety Measures
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