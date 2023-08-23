Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief

Vijayawada: AP Non-Gazetted officers Association (APNGOA) president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said the problems being faced by the employees in some government departments were taken to the notice of chief secretary and he hoped he would fulfill the assurances given to the association and the employees.

Srinivasa Rao spoke at the second day of the 21st State council meeting of the association at the IGMC stadium here on Tuesday.

He said the council meeting passed a resolution to change the name of the association as APNGGO as some members of the association were promoted as Gazetted officers. The new name will be Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted, Gazetted Officers Association.

Srinivasa Rao said the council also passed a resolution to shift the head office from Hyderabad to Amaravati and enroll more women employees in the association, and added that new presidents and general secretaries will be appointed to the newly formed 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Executive committee of the APNGOs Association carefully follows every bylaw and stand by the employees to protect their rights, which are enshrined in the constitution, he said while assuring that measures will be taken to ensure elections are held in a democratic manner. He said the constitution committee member A Vidya Sagar proposed changes in the bylaws of the association and it has been passed in the state council meeting.

The president said the association will submit proposals to the government for approval on change of the name of the association as APNGGO. The association has invited CM for the inauguration of the state council because the tradition has been there for seven decades, he said and added that the employees who attended the meeting had not expected that CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would make an announcement benefitting the employees.

Association general secretary K V Siva Reddy and other leaders spoke on the occasion. The association members felicitated the president -Srinivasa Rao and general secretary K V Siva Reddy on the occasion.