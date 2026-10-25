Ensure transparent scrutiny of ZPTC, MPTC nominations: Krishna Collector

Gannavaram(Krishna district): Krishna district Collector and District Election Officer DK Balaji has directed officials to conduct scrutiny of nominations for ZPTC and MPTC elections in a transparent, impartial and strictly rule-bound manner, in accordance with State Election Commission guidelines.

On Saturday, Balaji, accompanied by district Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu, inspected scrutiny process at mandal parishad offices in Gannavaram, Unguturu and Bapulapadu.

They reviewed examination of nomination papers and implementation of election rules at the centres. The Collector stated that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure transparency and impartiality across all nomination centres in the district.

Returning Officers had received prior training on election rules along with special sessions to clarify doubts. He instructed officials to follow prescribed procedures meticulously and prevent any irregularities or procedural lapses.

Balaji noted that he and the SP had personally reviewed the arrangements and that no complaints had been received so far.