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Ensure transparent scrutiny of ZPTC, MPTC nominations: Krishna Collector

Krishna district Collector DK Balaji and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu inspecting the scrutiny of ZPTC and MPTC nomination papers at Gannavaram Mandal Parishad office on Saturday
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Krishna district Collector DK Balaji and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu inspecting the scrutiny of ZPTC and MPTC nomination papers at Gannavaram Mandal Parishad office on Saturday

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Gannavaram(Krishna district): Krishna district Collector and District Election Officer DK Balaji has directed officials to conduct scrutiny of nominations for ZPTC and MPTC elections in a transparent, impartial and strictly rule-bound manner, in accordance with State Election Commission guidelines.

On Saturday, Balaji, accompanied by district Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu, inspected scrutiny process at mandal parishad offices in Gannavaram, Unguturu and Bapulapadu.

They reviewed examination of nomination papers and implementation of election rules at the centres. The Collector stated that necessary measures had been put in place to ensure transparency and impartiality across all nomination centres in the district.

Returning Officers had received prior training on election rules along with special sessions to clarify doubts. He instructed officials to follow prescribed procedures meticulously and prevent any irregularities or procedural lapses.

Balaji noted that he and the SP had personally reviewed the arrangements and that no complaints had been received so far.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
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Dasari Srinivasa Rao

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Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

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Krishna District ElectionsDK Balaji IASNomination Scrutiny InspectionMPTC ZPTC Polls GannavaramState Election Commission Guidelines
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