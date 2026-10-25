- Congress govt committed to advocates’ welfare, protection: Ministers
- Ponnam lays foundation for Rs 3.22-crore Uppal bus terminal
- Govt medical colleges pip private institutions in MBBS 1st yr results
- West Bengal team studies rural development works in Krishna dist
- Jagan’s Letter To Sharmila: YSRCP accuses Chandrababu of exploiting family dispute
- Good response to hmtv’s Innovative Hackathon-2026
- The three qualities that shape our everyday life
- This Diwali, trade fireworks for a sky full of stars in Kenya
Farmers advised to shift to low-water crops in Rabi season amid El Niño concerns
Vijayawada: With concerns over the possible impact of El Niño on rainfall and water availability, Agriculture department has advised farmers in NTR district to prefer irrigated dry (ID) crops over paddy during upcoming Rabi season, especially in areas with inadequate irrigation.
In a statement issued on Saturday, District Agriculture Officer Ch Tirumala Devi urged farmers to prepare crop plans in advance, taking into account available water resources, soil conditions and weather forecasts.
She recommended that farmers in water-deficit areas avoid paddy and instead cultivate less water-intensive crops such as black gram, green gram, Bengal gram and sorghum, depending on local conditions.
Pulses require less water than paddy, help reduce cultivation costs and improve soil fertility through biological nitrogen fixation. Selecting suitable crops based on local conditions would minimise the risk of crop losses and help manage expenditure, she said.