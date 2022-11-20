Fear of losing power haunting YSRCP leaders, says Yanamala

Vijayawada: Former Finance Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed in running the administration but he has been successful in looting the State. Ramakrishnudu said in a press release here that the fear of losing power began haunting the YSRCP leaders as the public meetings of the TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrabbau Naidu have been drawing huge crowds.

The massive turnout of people to Naidu's meetings, are sending shivers down the spine of not only CM Jagan but also of other YSRCP leaders, he felt.

Adding to this, the ruling party leaders are totally upset with the recent decision taken by the courts to immediately dispose of the pending criminal cases against the political leaders, Yanamala stated. Totally disturbed YSRCP leaders have begun losing their tongue, he added.

Jagan, who came to power by making several promises to the people that he would totally transform their lives, completely failed to live up to the expectations of the people, the former Minister said. In just a matter of three-and-half years, Jagan has proved that he is not fit to rule the State any longer, he remarked.

All sections of people in the State are totally annoyed at the fascist and dictatorial administration of Jagan as he has pushed their future into total uncertainty, Yanamala observed. Several taxes are being imposed on the public and the State government is just fleecing them in the name of water tax, revision of property tax, hike in RTC fares and in several other forms, he said.

Ramakrishnudu regretted that in the name of One Time Settlement (OTS) money is being looted from the people for houses built decades ago, and meters are being fixed for agricultural pumpsets besides several other taxes are being levied on the public.