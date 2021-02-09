First phase of village panchayat polls has begun in Vijayawada division

VIJAYAWADA:The first phase of gram panchayat polls has started in Vijayawada revenue division for the 211 village panchayats. More than 7500 polling staff is taking part in the election duties at 2447 polling centres. Polling is being held from 6.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and counting of votes will begin at 4 p.m. and results will be announced later.

A total of 545 candidates are in fray for the posts of sarpanches. In all, 4533 candidates are in fray for the ward member posts in 14 mandals of Vijayawada revenue division.

Tight security posted for the elections as more than 3100 police personnel, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and others taking part in the election duty.