Flood water recedes, but woes persist: Mass exodus to safer places continues

Vijayawada: Mass exodus from the Budameru flood-affected areas of Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha Colony, New RR Pet, Santhi Nagar and other localities to safer places continued on the third day on Tuesday as the residents were left without power and trapped in the flood waters.

The increase of boat services on Tuesday prompted a large number of people to leave their homes and go to the homes of their relatives, friends, rehabilitation centres and hotels.

After the Budameru flood inundated scores of colonies on Sunday morning within hours, the panic-stricken people had started leaving their homes while situation continued on Sunday and Monday. Power was not restored as flood water has not receded from colonies. Consequently, mass exodus continued on Tuesday also.

The biggest problem faced by the flood victims is lack of power supply. The residents are not able to cook food because there is no sufficient water for cooking and drinking. Besides, floodwaters entered kitchens. Milk and vegetables are also not available due to closure of grocery shops since Sunday as floodwater inundated streets and roads forcing the shop owners to down their shutters and run to homes to take care of their families.

Over two lakh people spent two nights without power and most of them don’t want to spend another night in the darkness on Tuesday. Mosquito menace is also haunting the people making their lives miserable.

Parents with little children and families who have elderly people have decided to move to safer places and walking through the flood waters to reach Ajit Singh Nagar flyover. The flyover separates the flooded area from the safer places. The flyover was jampacked with people moving towards safer places, NDRF vehicles and staff, SDRM teams, NGOs vehicles, who have brought food and drinking water bottles and government vehicles, which supplied food. Thousands of vehicles were parked on the other side of the bridge and the people are eagerly waiting to see their relatives and friends affected by the flood. Many people felt a great relief to see the flood victims crossing the bridge and coming out of the dangerous colonies.

The flood victims narrated their woes to their dear ones and shared their horrible experiences. Relatives, friends, colleagues, NGOs have lent a helping hand and provided shelter to the victims.

More boats were pressed into service on the third day compared to Sunday and Monday.