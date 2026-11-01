Former CJI releases Telugu translation of Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali’

Vijayawada: Former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana said understanding original author’s emotions, thoughts and underlying meaning was essential for translating literary works effectively.

Translation was not merely replacing words from one language with another, but conveying the poet’s feelings and deeper expressions in simple, accessible language, he stated after releasing Telugu translation of Rabindranath Tagore’s celebrated work Gitanjali, translated by former IAS officer and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman Dr P Krishnaiah.

Emesco Publishers organized the programme at CVRGM High School at Governorpet in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Describing Gitanjali as a distinguished work of world literature, Justice Ramana said translating poetry was a challenging task, as every word carried its own emotion and deeper meaning. He appreciated Dr Krishnaiah for bringing Tagore’s poetic richness closer to Telugu readers through simple language.

Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, former Minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Emesco Publishers Chairman Vijayakumar, literary enthusiasts, educationists and prominent personalities attended the programme.