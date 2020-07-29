Government urged to restore 'Save Kuchipudi' scheme

Vijayawada: Due to the unexpected Covid-19 pandemic all the entertainment programmes were suspended and life has undergone a sudden change. In these circumstances, the artistes who are really living on these art forums have turned into fish out of water. One of the most affected segment is dance.



During the recent past, it has become a passion to learn dance to exhibit their talent before the audience. Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam are two important styles of dance formats in the southern part of India. About 2000 dance teachers are living in these two States. Dance teaching has become their self-employment. The governments also used to promote this art form continuously in many ways. All of a sudden, the sounds of 'Nattuvangam' have stopped. Many of the dance teachers have lost their livelihood due to lack of programmes and not able to conduct classes.

To support the teachers and also to promote the Kuchipudi dance style, the earlier government had announced a scheme of teaching Kuchipudi dance in ZP schools. About 191 teachers were appointed with honorarium. Each teacher has to go to five schools to teach the students. But this scheme was stopped and these 191 teachers lost their jobs.

Keeping in view of these problems the young dance teachers like Bhavana and Ghantasala Pawan Kumar started requesting the government to save the dance teachers under the umbrella "Save Kuchipudi" with the guidance of Vempati Venkat and other elders. This group has identified the needy people and helping them financially with the help of art lovers. But it has become a burden for them to continue this helping hand further.

While speaking to The Hans India, Ghantasala Pavan Kumar said that they were requesting the government to render financial help during this Covid-19 on par with other segments and also to restore the scheme of promoting Kuchipudi dance at school level duly increasing the number of teachers. Besides this he also requested the concerned authorities to clear the dues, which are pending with Government for more than 20 months, on priority basis so that they can have some money in their hands.