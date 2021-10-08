Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan couple worships Kanakadurga

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan along with Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan visited Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Varla temple atop Indrakeeladri and had darshan of Sri Kanaka Durga Ammavaru here on Thursday.

The Governor and the Lady Governor participated in the first puja performed to the Goddess in the form of Sri Swarna Kavachalankrutha of Sri Durga Devi.

Later, Governor Harichandan said, "It was a great fortune for him that he had the darshan of Maa Kanakadurga in this festive season." He said Dasara is also observed in his family with all tradition as he comes from a warriors' family.

"On this occasion, I pray Maa Durga to bless the people of Andhra Pradesh and to bestow all prosperity on the State and the country," said the Governor. He also said that he offered prayers to Maa Kanakadurga that due to the Vinash of Corona the entire world is facing a danger and hoped that Maa Durga may bless the entire humanity and the people of Andhra Pradesh and the Vinash of this Corona should immediately go away with the blessings of Maa Durga.

On their arrival at the temple, they were welcomed with temple honours in the presence of Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas, MLA Malladi Vishnu, chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, Executive Officer D Bhramaramba Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam and others.