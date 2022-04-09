Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan invited for Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was invited to attend Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam to be held on April 15 at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district.

Dr R Ramana Prasad, TTD Deputy Executive Officer and Executive Officer of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and extended the invitation to him.

Dr Ramana Prasad briefed the Governor about the historical importance of the temple and said that while the Brahmotsavams are being held from April 10 to April 19, Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam will be held on April 15 and invited Governor Harichandan to grace the Kalyanotsavam.

Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple priests bestowed Asheervachanam on the Governor and offered prasadam.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was also present on the occasion.