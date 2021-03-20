X
Governor Biswa Bhusan pays tributes to Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty, former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday.

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty, former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, on his 23rd death anniversary on Friday. He participated in the memorial programme organised in Cuttack through video conference from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor offered floral tributes to the portrait of Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty and recalled his association with him during his days when both of them were Members of the Orissa Bar Association. Governor Harichandan said that Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty was a noble and peace-loving person respected by all for his kindness.

GB Patnaik, former Chief Justice of India, Jagannath Pattnaik, former Advocate General of Orissa, Justice S Pujahari, Judge of Orissa High Court and other dignitaries participated in the programme.

