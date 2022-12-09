Governor Biswabhusan speaks of bravery, sacrifices of armed forces personnel

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, presiding over the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan here on Friday, said that the Indian armed forces hold a special place in the hearts of all Indians and the Armed Forces Flag Day is one such special occasion to salute their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order, against the external and the internal threats.

He said that the armed forces personnel fought many wars thrust upon us by our adversaries and made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty.

He said that they not only protect our frontiers but also in difficult situations like internal disturbances and natural calamities by coming to our rescue. He appealed to people to come forward and donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, which will be utilised for the needs the ex-service personnel and their families.

On the occasion, Governor Harichandan felicitated Veer Naris D Ishwarya, wife of Lance Naik the late K Devendran of Chittoor district, V Lakshmi, wife of Naik the late Rama Rao of Srikakulam district, P Satyakala, wife of Sepoy the late Ch Ramakrishna of East Godavari district, B Mamatha, wife of Sowar the late D Kiran Kumar Reddy.

The Governor also felicitated battle disabled soldiers Naik Subhan Sheik, Sepoy L Balaji and Gallantry Award Winner Sepoy Anjaneyulu Dodda and II World War veteran N/ORD N Nagabhushanam, with a memento and a cash grant of Rs 25,000 each.

The Governor also felicitated collector of Eluru district V Prasanna Venkatesh, collector of West Godavari P Prasanthi, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer K V S Prasada Rao of Eluru and West Godavari districts for achieving highest collection for Armed Forced Flag Day Fund in 2021. He also presented certificates of appreciation to officials of Sainik Welfare department in recognition of their dedicated services for the welfare of ex-service personnel and dependents.

Earlier, the Governor handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh towards contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund. The officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan also came forward to donate to the Flag Day Fund. Inspired by the appeal made by the Governor, collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, Chalasani Babu Rajendra Prasad, Bhogeswara Rao donated Rs 1 lakh each to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Minister of home Taneti Vanitha, Lt Gen K G Krishna (Retd), special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, principal secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, director of Sainik Welfare Brig V Venkata Reddy (Retd) and several serving and retired defence personnel attended the programme.