Govt staff donates one day salary for flood victims

Vijayawada: AP JAC, Amaravati leaders on Thursday donated one day basic pay of 10-lakh State government employees to the flood victims of Andhra Pradesh.

The AP JAC, Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, leaders Phani Perraju, K Sangeeta Rao, Samsani Srinivasa Rao and others handed over a letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

The one-day basic pay of 10 lakh employees will be deducted from September month salary. Various state government departments are actively working and taking part in the relief and rescue activities in the Budameru flood affected areas and Krishna river flood hit areas in NTR and Krishna districts for the past few days.