Govt staff stir from today

The executive committee of AP JAC Amaravati on Thursday decided to continue their black-badge protest programme from Friday till April 5 seeking settlement of their demands as the government failed to provide any written assurance on their demands.





Talking to the media about JAC executive committee decisions, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary V Damodar Rao said the government had failed to give any written assurance on the demands of the employees. They said the government had clarified on the payment of DA arrears to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore by September in two instalments.





The JAC leaders said there was no mention of 11th PRC pay scales, PRC arrears and pending DA arrears and Rs 2,600 crore which was diverted to other purposes from the savings of the employees. The JAC leaders said the government had failed to give assurance on the abolition of CPS, payment of wages on the first day of every month, increase in wages of outsourcing staff, regularization of contract staff and settlement of employees of village and ward secretariats in the minutes given to the employees.

They said their first demand is to clarify on the PRC scales and PRC arrears. The government mentioned that the PRC arrears will be paid after retirement, which was not acceptable to them. There is no clarity on DA arrears and there is no mention of new DA, they said. The JAC leaders said the executive committee comprising chairman and general secretaries of 26 districts decided to continue their black-badge protests as the government had failed to give a written assurance on their demands.







