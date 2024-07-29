Govt urged to concede demands of contract, outsourced employees

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Contract and Outsourcing Employees Association and APJAC Amaravati leaders have demanded the State government to address the long pending problems being faced by contract and outsourced employees working in various State government departments and concede to their demands.

The contract and outsourcing employees association state level meeting was held at the AP Revenue Services Association hall here on Sunday.

The association president K Suman and general secretary Allam Suresh Babu and APJAC Amaravati leaders spoke on the occasion. AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general Palisetty Damodara Rao attended as the chief guests.

The association leaders said the contract and outsourced employees suffered huge loss in the five years of YSRCP rule. They alleged that the previous government has provided only 23 per cent hike in salary against the decision taken by the government committee to increase the salary by 30 per cent as per the 11th PRC.

Association leaders Suman and Suresh Babu said the outsourced employees suffered a huge loss since January 2022 as the salary was not increased as per the decision taken by PRC committee. They felt the outsourced employees could have benefitted to some extent if salary was hiked as per the 11th PRC recommendations. They pointed out that the employees received a hike of 50 per cent as per the 10th PRC recommendations in the TDP rule during 2014-2019.

They also lamented that the outsourced employees were not covered under various welfare schemes of the State government between 2019 and 2024 as they were treated as the government employees by the previous regime. The association leaders also pointed out that uniformity was not maintained on payment of salaries to outsourced employees working in the same department.

They demanded that the State government provide uniform salaries to the employees working in the same department and ensure that the employees get other benefits and medical services. They demanded the government to revise the salaries of the unskilled, skilled and semi-skilled employees and do justice for their work.

APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P Damodara Rao demanded the government to concede to the demands of the contract and outsourced employees.