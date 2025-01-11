Grandeur & enthusiasm mark Sankranti Sambaralu at ALC

Vijayawada: The Ethnic Day and Sankranthi Sambaralu at Andhra Loyo-la College were marked with grandeur and enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant traditions and unity of Indian culture.

The event commenced with a lively procession from the college bridge to the main venue. Students and staff dressed in colourful ethnic attire filled the atmosphere with music and cheer, setting the tone for a day of cultural pride.

A graceful welcome dance opened the festivities, reflecting the rich heritage of Andhra Pradesh. Principal Fr GAP Kishore welcomed the gathering, emphasising the role of traditions in fostering unity and cultural identity.

Pinnamaneni Murali Krishna, secretary of Makineni Basava Punnayya Vignana Kendram and Amaravati Bala Utsav Committee, who was the chief guest, stressed the im-portance of preserving cultural values amidst modernisa-tion. Tasty ethnic food, colourful ethnic wear, exhibiting strength in tug of war, sky high Gaalipatam, stage thun-dering Karra Saamu, breathtaking Kolaatam, riveting Kodi Pandelu and majestic walk of Ox (Gangireddu) awed the gathering.

The special indigenous performance of tribal dance from LIDTS, Pittaladora and Haridaasu made the audience spellbound.

The Bhogi Manta, a symbolic bonfire, served as the high-light of the celebrations, embodying the spirit of Sankran-thi. Vice-Principal Fr G Kiran Kumar proposed a vote of thanks. Coordinator Dr L Subha, Dean (student activities) and the Cultural committee members also participated.